AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

