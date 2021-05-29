B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $72.02

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $73.90. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The business had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

