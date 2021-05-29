B. Riley Increases Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $38.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

