BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAESY. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $41,007,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.