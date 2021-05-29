Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

BIDU stock opened at $196.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $218.65. Baidu has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

