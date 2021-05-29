Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the April 29th total of 55,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,848. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

