Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

