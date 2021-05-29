Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $69.87 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

