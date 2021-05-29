Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69.

