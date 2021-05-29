Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 1,772 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.