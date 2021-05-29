Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of HLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

