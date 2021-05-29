Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VCR stock opened at $305.06 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $187.78 and a twelve month high of $316.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

