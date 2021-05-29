Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $793,431. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

