Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

