Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

