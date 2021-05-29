Banco Santander S.A. Has $409,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,236 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

