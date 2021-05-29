Banco Santander S.A. Has $776,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 243,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 936,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

