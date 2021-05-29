Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $821,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

