Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $363.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.66. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

