Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $1,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222,265 shares of company stock valued at $102,957,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

