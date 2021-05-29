Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $58.55 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

