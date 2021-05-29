Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CCCC opened at $36.95 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

