Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 206.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

