Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCMXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of Communications stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

