Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $497.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.83. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

