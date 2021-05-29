Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 11,139 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,265,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

