Bankinter’s (BKNIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.40 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

