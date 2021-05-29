Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.99 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $18.99 million and $1.92 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00329152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00188596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00819066 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

