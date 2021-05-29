Barclays Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $41.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

