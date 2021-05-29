Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 982 ($12.83).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 912.50 ($11.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 833.09. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46 shares of company stock valued at $40,816.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

