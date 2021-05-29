Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

TSE:ABX opened at C$29.11 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.31.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

