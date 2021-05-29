Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

