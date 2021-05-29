Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

BEEM stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

