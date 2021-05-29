Beefy.Finance Price Tops $879.47 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $879.47 or 0.02422002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $63.32 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00272845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002442 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

