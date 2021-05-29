Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.92. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 125,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

