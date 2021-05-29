Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

