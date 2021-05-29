Berenberg Bank Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.46 ($68.78) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.03. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.