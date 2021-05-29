Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYND. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beyond Meat from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

