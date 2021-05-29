BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0006 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. BidiPass has a market cap of $216,607.20 and approximately $10,442.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00079770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00907748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.86 or 0.09241568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00091491 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

