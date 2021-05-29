Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 15,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,171,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Specifically, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,297.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $685.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.