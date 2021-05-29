Big Lots, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Big Lots has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.