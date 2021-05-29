Big Lots, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.
Big Lots has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:BIG opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.