Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday.

BYLOF opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

