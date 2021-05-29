Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 998.57 ($13.05).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,308 ($17.09) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 943.50 ($12.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

