Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $8.68 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $8.68 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00874041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.03 or 0.09187863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00090423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,677,301,965 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

