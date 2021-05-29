BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 688,549 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

