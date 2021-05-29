BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BiomX in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

PHGE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday.

BiomX stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

