Bismuth (BIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,792.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1,792.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,134,728 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.