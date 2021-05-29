Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $8.43 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $139.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

