Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $2.62

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00007455 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $488.26 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

