Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $1,426.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00462433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00299784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00163731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011389 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

